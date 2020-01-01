NEWS Jessica Alba's husband and children have 'opened her heart to so much love' Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Sin City' star took to Instagram the day after her birthday to thank her family for teaching her about unconditional love as she admitted life is feeling "hella fragile" at the moment.



She wrote on Instagram: "Cheers to another trip around the sun ... Time, now more than ever, feels ... fleeting and in slow-motion at the same time, does that make sense...? And LIFE just feels hella fragile. The small in-between moments are the memories that stick. My @cash_warren and my babies Honor, Haven and Hayes - opened my heart to so much love and so many blessings, to be honest, I never knew the depth of this type of unconditional love was even possible. (sic)"



And the 39-year-old actress - who has Honor, 11, Haven, eight, and Hayes, two, with her husband Cash Warren - thanked her wider family and her friends for their love and support in helping her to achieve her goals.



She added: "Grateful for my family who raised me for always having my back, the homies (chosen family) for being my ride-or-dies and my @honest family for stopping at nothing to fulfil our dream to build a conscious business. I love you all so much and felt the love ... yesterday ... 4/28. I miss your faces in person and can't wait until we can have game night, family movie night, spontaneous dance parties, break bread and make more forever memories. Big virtual smooch (sic)"



Meanwhile, Jessica previously revealed her children help her to "have compassion and empathy".



She said: "It's nice for me because then it forces me to, like, open my heart and have compassion and empathy for people who are operating in the world very differently to me."