NEWS Jon M. Chu 'disgusted' by Crazy Rich Asians casting scam Newsdesk Share with :





Jon M. Chu has called out a "disgusting" casting scam targeting actors interested in his Crazy Rich Asians sequels.



The filmmaker is currently working on two follow-ups to his smash hit 2018 romantic comedy, but the projects are yet to have scripts and aren't near the casting stage.



On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to express his dismay after discovering that a user named Alan Baltes, who claimed to be an actor and casting associate, posted a phony casting notice announcing that "live Zoom auditions" were being held to find new leads for the sequels. The advertisement claimed Asian actors aged between 20 to 40 as well as Caucasian women aged between 25 and 35 should apply, and those who wanted to be considered should pay Baltes a $99 ($79) "submission fee".



"I kept reading it, and when it said $99 I was like, 'This is f**ked up,'" Chu told Variety. "There's so many scams like that in L.A. anyway and to actually target, specifically, Asian actors, was very frustrating."



Chu first discovered the scam when he was tagged in a tweet and he subsequently notified Twitter bosses and the legal team at Warner Bros. Baltes' account has since been deactivated.



"Asian American actors finally get the opportunity or the hope that there are roles and parts out there. People have this light inside of them to pursue this dream that they never thought was possible before, and to take advantage of that and know that you can take $99 for a fake audition is just disgusting," he continued.



Baltes responded to the publication, insisting that "someone" who claimed to be with casting sent him the "false information" and that no money had been paid.



According to Variety, this isn't the first time Baltes has tried to solicit money for fake auditions. In 2018, he posted a similar scam for Jurassic World: Dominion and director Colin Trevorrow tweeted: "Anyone who requests money for an audition isn't on the level."



Crazy Rich Asians, based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, starred Constance Wu and Henry Golding. The sequels will be based on the follow-up novels, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems.