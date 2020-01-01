NEWS Hilaria Baldwin remembers baby daughter on what would have been due date Newsdesk Share with :





Hilaria Baldwin paid tribute to the daughter she lost with a touching post on what would have been her due date on Thursday.



The yoga guru, who is married to Alec Baldwin, took to her Instagram page to share the emotional post remembering her little girl, who she lost during the fourth month of her pregnancy in November when she suffered a miscarriage.



Alongside a video of white flowers blowing in the wind, Hilaria wrote: "Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much. I have been afraid of this day to come - but it is here and I will be brave. You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different. Mommy loves you, my sweet girl."



Hilaria fell pregnant again shortly after the tragedy, and the 36-year-old is now halfway through her pregnancy.



The couple is also parents to six-year-old Carmen, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 23 months, while Alec is also father to daughter Ireland, 24, from his first marriage to actress Kim Basinger.