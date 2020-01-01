Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage to star in comedy Brothers

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage are set to star as mismatched siblings in comedy movie Brothers.

Further details of the story are being kept under wraps, but the film will focus on two brothers and is loosely inspired by the classic 1988 comedy Twins, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, according to Variety.

Macon Blair has been tapped to direct the upcoming feature, with Brolin, Dinklage, and Andrew Lazar serving as producers.

Sources told the outlet that Brothers "is in the vein" of Schwarzenegger and DeVito's iconic '80s movie, which was directed by Ivan Reitman and followed the story of a pair of unlikely twins who were separated at birth.

Brolin and Dinklage previously starred in the Russo Brothers' Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, however, the duo did not share a scene together.

While the Oscar-nominated actor played supervillain Thanos, Game of Thrones star Dinklage appeared briefly as weapons maker Eitri the Dwarf King in a scene alongside Chris Hemsworth's Norse god Thor.

After more than five years working as an actor, Blair made his directorial debut with I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore in 2017, which starred Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood.

The 46-year-old also co-wrote and starred in the 2017 offbeat comedy Small Crimes alongside Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and wrote thriller Hold the Dark in 2018, which starred starring Alexander Skarsgard and Jeffrey Wright.