NEWS Josh Gad calls for Ariana Grande to land Meg role in Hercules remake Newsdesk Share with :





Josh Gad is convinced Ariana Grande would be "perfect" for the role of Meg in Disney's live-action Hercules remake.



It was revealed on Thursday that Disney bosses are developing a live-action remake of the 1997 animated classic, with Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo producing and The Expendables scribe Dave Callaham writing the screenplay.



In an interview with Variety, Disney regular Josh called for Ariana to portray Hercules' love interest Megara, or Meg, in the remake.



"She would amazing as Meg, she would be perfect, I would love to see that happen," he said.



The original Hercules is one of Ariana's favourite films and she sang Meg's song I Won't Say (I'm in Love) during an at-home performance for the Disney Family Singalong TV special earlier this month. She also performed Zero to Hero live at the Disney Parks Unforgettable Christmas Celebration in 2015.



The 7 Rings hitmaker has yet to comment on the remake news on social media, but her fans have already started campaigning for her to get the part, with one even setting up a Change.org petition. It has almost 14,000 signatures.



In the Variety interview, Beauty and the Beast star Josh was also asked if he would like a part in Hercules, such as the half-man, half-god's trainer, the satyr Philoctetes, which was originally voiced by Danny DeVito.



"I am good, I feel like I definitely have had and continue to have an incredible run of projects with the Disney company, but I don't think anyone wants to see me take on yet another role in a live-action remake of an animated movie," he replied. "I personally think they should just cast Danny DeVito again, that seems to (be the) best option."