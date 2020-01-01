NEWS Abigail Spencer left with broken wrist after handspring video goes wrong Newsdesk Share with :





Abigail Spencer is nursing a broken wrist after her attempt to do a handspring in a coronavirus relief video went horribly wrong.



The 38-year-old, who is most famous for her roles in TV shows such as Suits and Timeless, told fans on Instagram on Thursday that she was in "tremendous pain" following the injury.



"I broke my wrist yesterday doing a backhand spring in a charity video for Covid relief in my front yard. (True story) It was my 'special skill' no one knows I can do," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself in bed and sporting a cast on her left arm. "(That was the premise of the video and I used to be a gymnast) Nailed the first one... the second one nailed me. Full crunch fest. It looked like my hand was making a getaway from my arm. I couldn't believe it."



Admitting she went into "major deep breathing and sobbing", Abigail was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for the break.



"It was very scary to go it alone and to take ANY energy away from Covid patients right now & my little boy was home & him seeing me in so much pain," the actress continued, referring to her 11-year-old son Roman.



Abigail admitted she's in "tremendous pain" and is now set to undergo surgery on the wrist.



"I've never broken anything or gone under or had surgery," she wrote. "My spirits are high. Looking forward to relief and what my dreams will be like."



Concluding her lengthy post, in which she also thanked the medical staff who looked after her in the hospital and those who have been caring for her at home, the star noted: "Pain is a teacher. Healing inevitable. This too shall pass. One moment at a time. I'm much stronger than I thought. And just as I was getting antsy in the quarantine... the universe said be still a little longer."