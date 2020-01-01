NEWS Halle Berry: 'Homeschooling my children has been a nightmare' Newsdesk Share with :





Halle Berry is struggling to homeschool her children during the coronavirus lockdown, admitting the experience has been a "nightmare".



The 53-year-old is mother to 12-year-old daughter Nahla and six-year-old son Maceo from previous relationships and, like millions of parents around the world, has taken on the role of teacher while the schools are closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



But teaching has not come easy to Halle, with the screen star admitting it's been tough to get her kids to focus on their schoolwork in the comfort of their own home.



"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," she told Entertainment Tonight. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a six-year-old, and what I learned is that when six-year-olds see other six-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and colour because there's 25 other ones doing it.



"At home, there's not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realise they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge."



However, the lockdown isn't all bad, as the Monster's Ball star added that she's been enjoying spending time with her offspring outside of their school hours - a rarity for someone with a busy schedule like hers.



"I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them," the actress smiled. "We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."