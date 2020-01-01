NEWS Kelly Clarkson reduced to tears by Thomas Rhett's adoption tale Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Clarkson was reduced to tears when country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife discussed how they adopted their daughter during an appearance on her talk show on Thursday.



Kelly asked Thomas and Lauren why they'd decided to adopt a child before having their own biological baby, to which the 30-year-old explained that her mother was adopted.



“I just thought it was really cool,” she said. “We’d talked about it off and on, but it wasn’t something that we had sat down and had, like, a full-on adoption conversation.”



But it was when Lauren went to Uganda on a charity trip in 2016 that she met a baby girl, and called Thomas on FaceTime to tell him she'd found the child she wanted to adopt.



“I was telling him her story and I was like, ‘Babe, we know so many people who are trying to adopt right now, and this little girl needs a forever home,’” she recalled. “I was, like, so moved. I mean, the second I touched her, it was, like, electric. I was like, ‘Oh my word. This little girl has just taken my heart.’ I was like, ‘Honey, we’ve gotta find her her forever home. Like, I know that’s why I’m here is to get this girl to her home.’”



Struggling as she heard the tale, Kelly - a mother of two herself - broke down in tears as she explained: "It’s so beautiful because I know that feeling. As a mama, you touch them and you hug them. It doesn’t matter if it’s yours or not. We’re a blended family. You’re like, this is my purpose. It’s such a powerful thing."



In the end, Thomas ended up telling his wife to bring the baby girl, who they called Willa Gray.



“I don’t fully remember even saying it,” he smiled. “It was, like, such a spiritual thing for me that it came out of my body. Then, literally two weeks after, we were having home assessments and talking to adoption agencies.”



Thomas and Lauren are also parents to daughters Ada, three, and Lennon, who was born in February.