Nick Cordero's family living in Zach Braff's guest house

Nick Cordero's family are living in Zach Braff's guest house as the Broadway star continues to battle a series of health woes following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

The Scrubs star told The Hollywood Reporter that Cordero, his wife Amanda Kloots and their son Elvis moved into his California guest house seven months ago while they were hunting for their own place and Kloots and Elvis are still residing there when they're not at Cordero's side at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Speaking about Cordero's hospitalisation, during which he has lost a leg, had a temporary pacemaker fitted, and has suffered "serious damage" to his lungs, Braff said, "He has it worse than anyone I've heard of who hasn't passed away. He's 41 and he's unconscious at Cedars - he's on a ventilator, he's lost his leg due to complications, and every day we don't know what will happen.

"So, his wife and baby are living in my guest house and thank God they've been joined by her amazing brother and sister who are taking care of her and helping her with the baby.

"I think a lot of people are still under the impression that this is only really dire for seniors, but I'm here to tell you that a very, very healthy 41-year-old friend of mine is fighting for his life."

The 45-year-old explained how he and his girlfriend, British actress Florence Pugh, keep their distance but help by bringing food, wine, and flowers.

He went on to call Kloots "amazing" for her handling of the situation, adding: "If you look at her Instagram, she tells stories about him and she motivates other people; she's literally trying to motivate other people."