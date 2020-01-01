NEWS Natalie Wood's daughter determined to end speculation surrounding her mother's drowning death Newsdesk Share with :





Natalie Wood's actress daughter is urging the world to let her mother rest in peace in a new documentary all about the West Side Story star's death.



The screen legend died almost 40 years ago in a drowning accident near Catalina Island, California and the tragedy has become a real talking point over time, with some people convinced her husband, Robert Wagner, may have been to blame. He has never been charged.



Now in new HBO documentary Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, which airs next week, Wood's eldest daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, insists it's time to move on, accept her mum is dead and her dad wasn't responsible.



Natasha, who was 11 when her 43-year-old mother reportedly fell from a boat and drowned in November, 1981, says, "The day my mom died, my entire world was shattered. Since then, there’s been so much focus on how she died that has overshadowed who she was as a person."



In her new book, More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood, Natasha adds, "My mother was not a tragic, doomed person. Her life was devoted to her art, her children, her husband and her heart. This is how she would have wanted to be remembered, not as someone defined by her death, but by her life."



In the film, which features interviews with Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Redford, Natasha and her father discuss California police plans to reopen the case into Natalie's death, and at one point she asks her dad, "What do we think about reopening this case?"



The drowning was ruled an accident after Wood reportedly fell overboard following a boozy night with her husband and her Brainstorm co-star Christopher Walken on board the Wagners' yacht Splendour.



An investigation into Wood’s passing was reopened in 2011 on the 30th anniversary of her death, and the coroner raised concerns about the bruises on Wood's body. Her death remained "undetermined".



Robert Wagner was not considered a suspect in the open investigation, but he was deemed a person of interest in the case in 2018.



In her book, Natasha insists her father would never have hurt her mother.



She writes: "My mother no longer has a voice of her own but I do and this is what I know - RJ (Wagner) loved Natalie... No one in my world questioned my dad’s love for my mom or his utter despair at her loss."