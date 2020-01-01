Vanessa Bryant asks fans to wear red in honour of daughter Gianna's birthday

Vanessa Bryant has asked fans to wear red to honour what would have been her late daughter Gianna's 14th birthday.

The widow of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, who lost her husband and their daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash in January, urged followers to join her in paying tribute to the teenager on Friday in a heartbreaking post.

In a caption attached to an image of herself wearing a red bracelet featuring a heart and the words "Gigi Bryant Mambacita", Vanessa wrote: "Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life.

"To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness.

"Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay Thank you."

In a separate message linked to a shot of the smiling teen, Vanessa gushed: "Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

Last month, Gianna was made an honorary pick for the Women's National Basketball Association draft, alongside Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who also died in the helicopter crash that claimed her young life.