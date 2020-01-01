NEWS Ellen DeGeneres comes under fire for alleged bad behaviour towards Oscars bodyguard Newsdesk Share with :





Ellen DeGeneres' reputation as the nicest woman in Hollywood has taken another hit - from a former bodyguard.



Tom Majercak, who worked for the actress and TV personality at the 2014 Oscars, has opened up about his experience with the Finding Dory star, accusing her of being "cold" and "demeaning".



He also claims she refused to look at him.



Majercak, a senior manager of operations for Security Imagery Specialists, tells Fox News, "Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to - and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities - that has never taken the time to say hi to me."



Adding that Ellen's wife, Portia De Rossi, was "very pleasant", he adds, "It started going negatively when she (Portia) introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me...'"



"It was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle... When you see her on TV, people fall in love with her but it is a false facade and bravado."



DeGeneres first came under attack from transgender YouTube star NikkieTutorials, who took aim at the TV host for being "cold" towards her during an appearance on her daytime show in January.



"Maybe I'm being naive, but I expected them to welcome me with confetti: 'Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!'" she said in an interview weeks after her appearance. "Instead I got greeted by an angry intern, who was a bit overworked. I expected a Disney show, but I got a Teletubbies after dark."



Ellen has also been slammed by unnamed members of her TV crew, who are disappointed about salary cuts and a lack of communication during the coronavirus shutdown, during which the talk show host has been virtually interviewing famous friends like Pink, Melissa McCarthy, and Jennifer Lopez.