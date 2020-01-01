Hugh Jackman fascinated by real-life figures in Bad Education

Hugh Jackman signed up to star in Bad Education because he was so fascinated by the real-life actions of his character.

The Logan actor stars alongside Allison Janney in the black comedy, which centres on a pair of comically corrupt administrators who stole more than $15 million ($12 million) from the Roslyn school district in New York.

Jackman has explained to The Daily Beast that he agreed to play Frank Tassone in Cory Finley’s film because he couldn’t believe what the real-life person did and he thought it offered him the opportunity to surprise audiences.

“It was about the character, about doing something I hadn’t done before - I think something that audiences wouldn’t expect me to do, with some twists they hadn’t yet seen from me - and I’m fascinated by human nature,” he said. “It’s an amazing true story about a high-status person in the community going completely off the cliff, and somehow, him and 26 people who went to jail all convinced themselves they were doing something that was OK. How does that happen? How does that lie build on itself?”

The 51-year-old shared that he was unsure about Bad Education when he first read the script because he didn’t know the filmmaker could pull off a movie that incorporates two or three genres, but he agreed within 20 minutes of watching Finley’s previous movie Thoroughbreds.

For the made-for-TV film, the Australian actor also had to adopt a Long Island accent. Accordingly, he credited his longtime dialect coach Jess Platt with helping him nail it.

“I’m someone who can get to 80 per cent of an accent sort of easily, but it’s that final 20 per cent that really makes a difference,” Jackman admitted. “(Platt) was on set with me yelling and screaming, and he’s originally from Brooklyn, so he’s around the area and knows it well.”

Bad Education recently aired on HBO.