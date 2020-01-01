Jamie Dornan thrilled to venture into comedy

Jamie Dornan is excited for audiences to see his first foray into comedy with Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar.

The Northern Irish actor is known for his serious role in TV show The Fall as well as appearances in films such as A Private War and the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

But in an interview with Variety, Dornan revealed that he had always dreamed of going down the comedy route and he’s excited he’s finally been given a chance to show off his aptitude for the genre alongside Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

“I’m so excited for people to see the movie. I’m so excited to see the movie myself,” he gushed. “Years ago, when I first started in the industry, I kind of only really wanted to do comedy and I was sort of making good comedy connections, feeling like I was going to go down that path. And then I did The Fall, and if you’re playing a serial killer, nobody’s considering you for comedy… I guess it’s taken me a while to find my way back to that world.”

The 37-year-old shared that the opportunity came to him after executives on the film saw him telling funny stories on TV programmes like The Graham Norton Show, and he is amazed that his first comedy gig is with Wiig and Mumolo, who won acclaim for co-writing the 2011 smash hit Bridesmaids.

“I mean, for my first comedy to be (with Wiig and Mumolo), it’s kind of mind-blowing. We just had such a laugh making that movie in Mexico last summer,” Dornan praised. “It’s a trip, though. I really hope people respond to it. It’s right up my street. They’re some of the funniest days I’ve ever had in my life.”

Wiig and Mumolo also wrote the screenplay for the comedy, which follows Barb and Star as they get tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain's plot to kill everyone in town when they go on holiday. It is still scheduled to be released in July.