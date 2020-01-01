Chris Evans reunites with The Avengers co-stars for All-In Challenge

Chris Evans is reuniting with his The Avengers co-stars for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the All-In Challenge.

Celebrities have been offering up meet and greets as part of the initiative launched to raise funds for healthcare organisations and charities helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Captain America star was recently nominated to take part in the fundraiser by his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Pratt, who recently offered up the chance for one lucky fan to star in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion and be eaten by a dinosaur.

Evans joined Instagram to announce the opportunity in a video, in which he revealed that the winner would also be playing games with Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Scarlett Johansson.

"Hello Instagram!! #ALLINCHALLENGE accepted!! Thanks for bringing me in, @prattprattpratt What a great cause!" he captioned the clip.

A $10 donation is enough to enter the sweepstakes and the winner will get a 40-minute conference call and game night with the six stars.

"Well I don’t think I can beat getting eaten by a dinosaur!! But how about playing some virtual games as well as a private Q&A with me and 5 of my closest friends named Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner?" Evans later posted on Twitter.

And the Knives Out star has challenged his Captain America: Winter Soldier co-stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, as well as Billy Porter, who he's rumoured to be appearing alongside in the Little Shop of Horrors remake, to get involved.

All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.