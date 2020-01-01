Scrubs star Sam Lloyd dead at 56

U.S. TV star Sam Lloyd has lost his battle with cancer at the age of 56.

The actor, who was best known for playing lawyer Ted Buckland on comedy series Scrubs, was diagnosed with lung cancer and a brain tumor in February, 2019, just weeks after he and his wife welcomed their first child.

Sam appeared in 95 episodes of Scrubs and reprised the role of Buckland on Cougar Town, another series created by Bill Lawrence, who paid tribute to his late pal on Friday.

"Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today... Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many," Lawrence tweeted.

His Scrubs co-star Zach Braff added: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Lloyd also appeared on Desperate Housewives, Shameless, The West Wing, and Modern Family, while his film credits include Galaxy Quest and Flubber.