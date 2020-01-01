Parks and Recreation special raises $3 million for Covid-19 relief

Amy Poehler and Chris Pratt's virtual Parks and Recreation special has already raised more than $3 million (£2.4 million) to help non-profit Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari and their castmates reprised their characters for the one-off on Thursday, which revolved around Poehler's character, Leslie Knope, attempting to stay connected to her friends and colleagues during the coronavirus shut-in.

The show also saw former cast member Paul Rudd return as Bobby Newport, in an opening segment urging viewers to donate.

“Hi, my name is Bobby Newport and as you can see, I’m in Switzerland at my family’s private fox hunting estate, but I haven’t caught any yet. They’re so fast. I get close and it’s like, zoom, they’re gone. Anyways, my friend Leslie Knope asked me if I would read this message,” Paul said while in character.

At the end of the video, Paul, as Bobby, said, “Is something going on? I don’t watch the news.” After someone tells him, he looked shocked and said, “What?!” as the camera cut to black.

The new instalment was well-received by fans, who donated in their millions to the appeal. The running total also includes $500,000 (£400,190) in matching donations from State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal and the producers, writers, and cast

“Thank you to everyone who has donated!” Chris reacted to the news on Twitter. “It’s not over. Let’s get that number up!”

He added: “There are a lot of wonderful pay check to pay check folks struggling to feed their kids right now. We’re making them stay home from work to protect our most vulnerable. They’ve earned our help.”