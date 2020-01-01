Emma Stone shares mental health tips in new charity video

Emma Stone has partnered with the Child Mind Institute to share her advice on maintaining mental health during the Covid-19 lockdown.The 31-year-old actress is one of the many celebs teaming up with the organisation to help others with their mental health as part of the #WeThriveInside campaign, which works to connect teenagers with tele-health services and online resources for mental health.“Many of us are dealing with isolation, anxiety and uncertainty during this Covid-19 crisis, and this includes the 17 million kids and teens in America – that’s one in five – who have a mental health disorder,” Emma shared. “We’re inviting you to be part of our team.”The La La Land actress went on to encourage viewers to be proactive in managing their mental health, and shared the "brain dump" technique that she uses to overcome her anxiety."Something I really like to do when I’m struggling with anxiety is a brain dump. What I do is just write down anything that I’m worried about," the Oscar-winning actress explained. “I just write and write and write and I don’t think about it and I don’t read it back. I find it’s really, really helpful for me to get it all out on paper.”Emma continued: “I hope you’re staying safe, you’re staying strong and healthy and I’m sending you lots of love.”Last weekend, the actress joined choreographer Ryan Heffington for a virtual #SweatFest work out to benefit the Child Mind Institute.