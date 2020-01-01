NEWS Eva Mendes doesn’t talk about her husband Ryan Gosling’s 'wonderful' parenting Newsdesk Share with :





Eva Mendes doesn’t talk about her husband Ryan Gosling’s “wonderful” parenting because she “doesn’t feel comfortable crossing that boundary”.



The 46-year-old actress has Esmeralda, five, and Amada, four, with Ryan, and whilst she often posts on Instagram about her brood and the struggles of motherhood, she rarely mentions her spouse.



And after one fan asked why she seems like a “single mother” online, Eva explained she keeps her life with Ryan off social media because she wants to “stay private in a public space”.



Responding to the fan on Instagram, she wrote: “I love women. I’m a girls’ girl. I love connecting to women. That’s mainly why I have this page. So when I say I’m a ‘tired mama’ and want to connect to other ‘tired mamas’ it’s not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It’s just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do. And why I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private.



“I don’t want to involve him or how he parents because I don’t feel comfortable crossing that boundary that I have set for myself. I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer and I really do love connecting to you women.”



The ‘Hitch’ star previously spoke about the boundaries in her private life, when she said she wouldn’t post pictures of her children on social media.



She said: "hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids ... I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent. As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private. Sending loads of love to you at this time. (sic)"