Taika Waititi impressed by Mark Ruffalo's commitment to Hulk role

Taika Waititi was impressed by Mark Ruffalo's commitment to fully immersing himself in the role of the Hulk.

The three-time Oscar nominee reprised his role as Dr. Bruce Banner and his powerful green alter ego for the 2017 Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok, in which he starred alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, and Tessa Thompson.

And the New Zealand native filmmaker was wowed by Ruffalo's decision to perform all the motion capture work himself, rather than relying on a stand-in.

“He has very strong opinions about what Hulk would say and how he would say it,” Waititi told Variety. “People assume, ‘Oh, well it’s a CGI character. Why would an actor do the movements?’ But he insisted on doing all the work in motion capture…. All of that stuff is him, dressed in those ridiculous pyjamas that you have to wear with ping-pong balls on his head.”

While the third instalment of the Thor franchise saw Hemsworth reveal a more comic side to the Norse god, Waititi was also excited for Ruffalo to explore how Hulk had finally gained control and overtaken nerdy scientist Banner.

“He wanted to show that Hulk was driving the vehicle and Banner was left in the trunk,” he explained.

Ruffalo recently teased the idea of reprising his role as the Hulk, after it was revealed in Avengers: Endgame that Hulk and Banner had learnt to co-exist as a half-man, half huge green superhero.

“There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” he teased. "If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting."