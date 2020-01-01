NEWS Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams put wedding on hold Newsdesk Share with :





Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have put their impeding nuptials on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The couple announced its engagement in July, 2019, but in an interview with Access Hollywood, the 35-year-old The Bachelorette star revealed the planning phase has stalled because of Covid-19.



“There are no wedding plans,” Wells shared. “The thought was that we’d start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening…”



He added: “What’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?”



Wells also shot down the possibility of a Zoom wedding, which many are turning to at the moment, reflecting: “If it lasts really really long, I think we could do a small backyard thing. But that’s probably not going to happen."



Modern Family star Sarah revealed she was engaged via Instagram, sharing photos of the beachside proposal, including one image of her new diamond engagement ring.



"That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she wrote in the caption, quoting 1995 film It Takes Two.



The pair confirmed its romance in October, 2017, and Wells moved in with the actress the following summer, supporting her through a series of health woes.