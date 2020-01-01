Eddie Murphy and Tiffany Haddish team up for Feeding America Comedy Festival

Eddie Murphy and Tiffany Haddish are among the stars teaming up for the Feeding America Comedy Festival fundraiser.

Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer, Billy Crystal, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, George Lopez, Howie Mandel, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Kenan Thompson, and more, are also set to appear in the two-hour special.

Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of NBC's special programmes, said in a statement: "There's nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families.

"We're honoured to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they're doing to make sure there is food on everyone's table."

The show will raise money for non-profit Feeding America, helping those affected by the Covid-19 crisis by providing food and essential supplies.

Further comedy stars are expected to confirm participation in the event, which is due to take place on 10 May on NBC, The Weather Channel, and Comedy.TV, as well as streaming app Local Now.