Chris Hemsworth thanks fans for 'mind-blowing' reaction to Extraction

Chris Hemsworth has thanked fans around the world for the "mind-blowing" reaction to his new movie Extraction.

The action thriller, directed by Sam Hargrave, was released on Netflix on 24 April and follows mercenary Tyler Rake, who is hired to rescue a crime lord's kidnapped son.

Extraction also saw the Thor star reunite with his Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo, who co-produced and co-wrote the flick, and in a new Instagram post, Hemsworth shared his excitement over the news that more than 90 million households had streamed the movie since its debut.

"Hey, what's up, guys? Hope you're doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction," he began the video, which was filmed in his home gym. "You've made it the number one film on the planet right now, and it looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing.

"We are blown away by the response and the support. On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so, so much. We love you guys."

Hemsworth ended the clip by teasing a possible sequel to Extraction, as he confessed he would be "stoked" to revisit his character.

"There's been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows. But with this amount of support, it's something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into," the 36-year-old added.