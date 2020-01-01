Lionsgate bosses delay John Wick 4 release by a year

Lionsgate executives have postponed the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 by a full year.

Studio officials announced a huge release calendar shake-up on Friday, revealing that they had pushed four of their films back by an entire year, including the fourth instalment in the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves. It was originally due to be released in May 2021 but is now slated to hit cinemas in May 2022.

The delay comes as no surprise, as John Wick director Chad Stahelski recently told Collider he was expecting a new release date as Reeves had just begun shooting The Matrix 4 when production was shut down and he will need to complete that film before moving onto John Wick.

"The Matrix was only four weeks in when this all happened," he said. "So, Keanu's gotta go finish his commitment up on The Matrix, which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year. Then we have to go into our prep mode and then we'll start. So release dates... who knows right now."

Spiral, the latest film in the Saw horror franchise, has also been pushed back by a year. It was originally due to open in a couple of weeks, but will now fill the May 2021 gap left by John Wick.

In addition, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the action-comedy sequel, has been moved from this August until August 2021 and Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo's comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which had been due this July, will now arrive in July 2021.

The only remaining Lionsgate films set for release this year are horror-drama Antebellum, starring Janelle Monae, which is slated to hit cinemas on 21 August, thriller Fatale, which debuts on 30 October, and sci-fi movie Voyagers, set for 25 November.