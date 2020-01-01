Matthew McConaughey praises The Wedding Planner co-star Jennifer Lopez

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about working with "quad threat" Jennifer Lopez on The Wedding Planner.

The Oscar-winning actor shared details about filming the 2001 romantic comedy in his weekly series, McConaughey Takes, and was full of praise for his former onscreen beau.

"I've always called her a quad threat. What does she not do? That girl works her backside off on everything. She does not just show up and wing it at all. She's like clockwork. Just hammers it and knocks it out," the 50-year-old shared.

He also revealed that he was cast as Dr. Steve Edison in the movie at the last minute, as there was an impending writers' strike in Hollywood at the time.

"Jennifer was already cast, they were looking for the male lead," McConaughey explained. "I think we were coming up against a writers' strike. So, what that means is the issue was trying to get as many movies made as quickly as possible... so the industry needed content. I remember that because I got paid extremely well... they needed me to say yes quickly to do the film."

After seeing the latest episode of McConaughey Takes, Lopez shared the video on Twitter, and told her former co-star: "Let's do it again soon!"

She had earlier posted a heartfelt scene between her and McConaughey on Instagram. In the clip, her character Mary Fiore is reminiscing over her previous engagement and how it ended, and emotionally says, "Most of the time I think I just wasn't enough."

Lopez captioned the video, "You are enough," which prompted McConaughey to reply in the comments: "You are more than enough."