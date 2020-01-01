Oprah Winfrey makes surprise appearance during John Krasinski's virtual graduation

Oprah Winfrey stopped by John Krasinski's popular web series Some Good News (SGN) while was hosting a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020 on Sunday.

After hosting a virtual prom for students missing out on school events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Office star fronted the new celebration over the weekend and called on some of his famous pals to join in the proceedings.

The A Quiet Place star welcomed media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg, humanitarian and 22-year-old Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, and beloved comic Jon Stewart to speak to students as part of the event.

Each star submitted a clip of themselves sharing some words of wisdom from their lives and careers, and Oprah encouraged the students to embrace failure and learn from their mistakes.

"I believe that failure is an opportunity to move yourself in a different direction," she said. "It gets better because you learn the lessons from the first time."

Spielberg also shared an uplifting message, telling students: "Dreams are a great test, because dreams are going to test your resolve. You're going to know a dream from a pipe dream.

"A real dream is something that not only hangs on to you, but you will hang onto it. And it will power you though every obstacle people and the environment will throw against you."