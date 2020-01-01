Amber Heard 'devastated beyond belief' by mother's death

Amber Heard has been left "devastated beyond belief" following the death of her mother Paige.

The Aquaman star shared the tragic news on her Instagram page on Sunday, alongside two pictures of herself with her mother.

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard," she wrote. "She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever.

"Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years."

Amber went on to credit those around her for the "kindness, support and generosity" they'd given both her and her sister Whitney following the tragedy, calling it "utterly soul-saving".

"This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love," she concluded.

Amber was quickly inundated with messages of support from her famous friends, including Cara Delevingne, who commented with a heart emoji, and Andie MacDowell, who wrote: "I'm so sorry for your loss dear one."