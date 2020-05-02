Michael Palin jokes he was rescued by elderly neighbour after setting house on fire

Monty Python star Michael Palin has joked that he was pulled to safety by his 86-year-old neighbour after he accidentally started a house fire.

The British actor, 76, wrote a piece for Idler magazine in which he claimed he unwittingly set his kitchen ablaze while relaxing following open-heart surgery in September.

In the tongue-in-cheek essay, the TV personality wrote that he initially tried to smother the flames with a hand towel but this only made things worse.

"As flames licked up towards the ceiling, I dialled the emergency services - but the moment we connected, the smoke alarm went off and I couldn't hear a word they were saying."

"Just caught something about washing my hands which made me realise that, without my glasses on, I'd rung 111 instead of 999," he added, explaining he'd dialled the number for non-emergency advice, as opposed to the standard hotline for emergency responders.

"'But I washed my hands anyway, and by a fantastic stroke of luck, the loose tap that we never had fixed finally came apart, dousing the ceiling and partially extinguishing the fire."

Michael then joked that his elderly neighbour came to his aid and pulled him to safety through the window.

The comedian's story was taken as fact and reported by several newspapers, so his representative was forced to clarify that it was made up.

The rep told British newspaper Metro that it was a "complete work of fiction" for a "comic column" he contributed to the publication.

"On 2 May 2020 Michael's surreal ramble was reported as fact by various credulous newspapers," a spokesperson for Idler magazine stated.