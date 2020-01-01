NEWS Damian Lewis doesn't want to play James Bond anymore Newsdesk Share with :





Damian Lewis no longer wants to portray British spy James Bond.



The 49-year-old British actor has been linked to the role for a number of years, however, he's happy to admit that it's not a role he wants anymore.



"If someone had asked me 10 years ago, that might have been a different matter," Lewis told GQ magazine, adding that he doesn't "want to play James Bond anymore."



"But I don't have that sort of ambition now. I don't want to go travelling off around the world for eight months of the year and play one character for the next 10 years," he continued, noting that he thinks he's too old to take on the mantle of the iconic 007 agent.



"And I think I'd be the oldest new James Bond cast, maybe after Roger Moore. Or maybe even older than Roger Moore. So, you know, I don't think it's a problem. I don't think it's something I have to think about," the Billions star added.



He was one of the many famous faces rumoured to be taking on James Bond once Daniel Craig stepped down from playing the MI6 agent, but Lewis doesn't regret missing out, even though many believed he would be a perfect fit.

"Well, I think it was quite exciting five years ago, maybe, when there was a bit of press and suddenly I was - along with, I think, one other actor - the 'favourite' to be James Bond. But that's not going to happen. That's gone. That's gone, without regret," he candidly shared.



Craig will step down from the role following the upcoming instalment, No Time to Die, which is scheduled to hit cinemas in November.