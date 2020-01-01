NEWS Christopher Nolan wants Tenet to re-open cinemas Newsdesk Share with :





Christopher Nolan wants his upcoming blockbuster Tenet to be the major studio release that re-opens cinemas.



With cinemas around the world closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie studio executives have been reshuffling their release date calendars, with big tentpoles such as Wonder Woman 1984, Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, and more being postponed.



However, amid all the reshuffles, Warner Bros. officials have stood firm with Tenet, Nolan's latest time-travel movie starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, and have remained committed to a release date of 17 July, making it the next major studio film to hit cinemas, if they are re-opened by then.



In an earnings call, IMAX chief executive officer Richard Gelfond shared that the Inception filmmaker was determined for his movie to be the one to relaunch theatres following the coronavirus crisis.



"Chris really would like to be coming out with the film that opens theatres. I don't know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theatres re-opened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan," he said, according to Variety.



Gelfond also confirmed that Warner Bros. and IMAX staff are currently preparing for the film to debut that day.

His comments come weeks after Warner Bros. chief executive officer Ann Sarnoff insisted that Tenet will receive a theatrical release.



"We are committed to - and are excited about - releasing Tenet in theatres this summer or whenever theatres reopen," she said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We remain supportive of the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and are confident that our tentpole titles, including Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, are exactly the type of films that will have people eager to return to theatre."



Tenet, which also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, revolves around a secret agent who is tasked with using time travel to stop World War III.