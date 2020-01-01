Tracee Ellis Ross determined to avoid perpetuating stereotypes

Tracee Ellis Ross drives Black-ish bosses "crazy" with her determination not to perpetuate certain stereotypes on the U.S. TV show.

The 47-year-old actress stars as Rainbow Johnson in the ABC series, and has won countless awards for her role in the programme - including a Best Actress Golden Globe.

But when it comes to the storylines in the show, and the way her alter-ego acts, Tracee always ensures her behaviour is relevant.

"I'm very conscious about not perpetuating stereotypes," she told Britain's The Guardian newspaper. "In a scene, if they have written that I'm doing 'lady-chores' such as the cooking, I'm like: why? It's not pivotal to the story. Let Dre (Anthony Anderson's character) do the chopping and I'll stand here at my computer, or drink a glass of wine, or hold a book. I speak up and I drive them crazy sometimes.

"But in the context of being a black woman on television, I am very aware of what that imagery says and the stereotypes it perpetuates. My interest is in offering other expressions, other examples, other imagery."

When it comes to her personal life, Tracee is equally determined to ensure she's not settling, and describes herself as "happily and gloriously single".

"I have a heart that is very open and available to find the right man," she explained. "But, you know, the old expression 'sweep me off my feet' seems ridiculous. I want to find a man who will meet me where I am. Because, actually, I like my feet. I like them grounded on the floor."