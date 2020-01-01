Dog the Bounty Hunter engaged

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman is engaged to his girlfriend Francie Frane.

In an interview with Britain's The Sun newspaper, the 67-year-old revealed that he recently got down on one knee to pop the question to his partner during a romantic dinner at their home in Colorado.

Noting that he is very happy, Duane insisted he'll have the "biggest wedding there's ever been” and will eventually throw "one hell of a party".

"I wasn't expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit," Francie recalled. "So, when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome.’ Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.' I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you.’”

According to editors at The Sun, Duane and Francie have been dating "for a few months".

The TV star’s wife Beth Chapman died of complications from cancer in June 2019. Francie's husband passed away several months earlier.