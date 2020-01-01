NEWS Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography to be called 'Finding Freedom' Newsdesk Share with :





'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family' will be available to buy worldwide on Amazon from August 11 and promises to provide an "up-close portrait" of the couple and tell the "true story" behind their decision to step back as senior royals.



A description says it will offer an "honest, close-up, and disarming portrait" of the "confident, influential" Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



The 320-page book has been written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Catherine Durand, and will go "beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond".



Omid is close to the duo and was one of the few reporters given information about their video call with baby son Archie to Queen Elizabeth II on her 94th birthday. The biography will aim to portray a positive image of the couple following their decision to relocate to Los Angeles having quit as royals.



The description continues: "With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close and disarming portrait of a confident, influential and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world."



Meanwhile, Duchess Meghan, 38, is reportedly set to launch her own lifestyle website to rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.



According to insiders, The Duchess of Sussex is planning to relaunch her The Tig website now she is no longer a senior royal.



Royal expert Myka Meier told the Royally Obsessed podcast: "I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram. I think she's going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig ... I really think that's coming. I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she's already working on something. I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon."