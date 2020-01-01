Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman separate

Rocker Amanda Palmer has been left devastated after parting ways with her husband, British writer Neil Gaiman.

The singer took to her Patreon page on Sunday to make the news public, revealing they are spending their time in isolation thousands of miles apart after deciding to call time on their nine-year marriage.

In the post, Palmer explained she wanted to share a "short note" about her personal life after being inundated with queries about Gaiman's whereabouts.

"Neil moved to the UK, my heart has been broken, and I am really struggling," she explained. "I'm still in lockdown here in New Zealand with four-year-old (son) Ash for the foreseeable future."

Good Omens co-creator Gaiman has since shared his own brief statement about the marriage split on Twitter, asking for members of the media to respect their right to privacy.

"I see (Palmer) has told people that we (like much of the world) are going through rocky times right now," he tweeted.

"It is true, we are. It's really hard, and I'd like to request privacy (as I'm not going to be talking about it publicly) and kindness, for us and for Ash."

The stars appeared to tie the knot in a flash mob event organised by Palmer to celebrate Gaiman's 50th birthday in 2010, but the ceremony wasn't legal, so they made things official in 2011.

The news of the couple's separation emerges months after Palmer opened up about the pair's "on-again, off-again open marriage" in a chat with Britain's The Sunday Times.

"We've both shattered one another's hearts occasionally through bad choices, but our relationship stands it," she said. "We're not interested in having big, multiple relationships. We're just slutty, but compassionately so."