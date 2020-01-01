Chloe Sevigny is a new mum

Chloe Sevigny's Mother's Day will be extra special this year - the actress is a new mum.

The Boys Don't Cry star reportedly welcomed her first child late last week, and she and her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic, were photographed bringing their newborn home from the hospital on Monday.

In the new snaps, Chloe was still wearing her hospital bracelet, as well as protective gloves and a mask.

The actress recently stripped down for a nude photo-spread as part of a piece for The Cut, shot entirely on conference call platform Zoom.

"This might be one of my last opportunities to have someone else’s eye capture this moment," Sevingy says in the accompanying story.

She also recently revealed she was panicking about her baby's name, admitting she hadn't found one she liked.

"Our baby's due in eight days and we don't have a name yet," the 45 year old said, admitting she had turned to her mum friends and self-help books like Sarah J. Buckley's Gentle Birth, Gentle Mothering to prepare for motherhood.

Chloe will celebrate her first Mother's Day as a new mum on Sunday.