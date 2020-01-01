NEWS Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler strike custody agreement Newsdesk Share with :





Reality TV regular Kristin Cavallari and estranged husband Jay Cutler have avoided a potential court showdown by striking a custody agreement just days after filing for divorce.



Former The Hills star Cavallari broke the news of the couple's split in a social media post on April 26, shortly after they returned to the U.S. from a vacation in the Bahamas.



It subsequently emerged that the stars had already filed their own legal documents, and appeared to be gearing up for a fight as Cavallari had been seeking primary physical custody of sons Camden, seven, and Jaxon, five, and four-year-old daughter Saylor, while retired American footballer Cutler had requested joint custody.



However, the dispute didn't last long - in new court papers, obtained by Us Weekly, the parents reveal they have since agreed to share equal custody of their three children.



The co-parenting deal, which involves the kids spending one week with their mum, and the next with their dad, is already in effect, having started on Friday.



"The parties shall continue this parenting schedule rotation and alternate parenting time with their children on a week-on, week-off basis," the agreement states.



The exes have each also decided not to seek child support from the other, although Cutler will provide health insurance for the kids.



In addition, Cavallari and Cutler, who wed in 2013, have vowed to try and settle any future disagreements through a mediator.



The news of the custody deal comes as Cavallari prepares to buy a new home in Franklin, Tennessee after a judge granted her permission to move forward with the purchase. She had previously accused Cutler of withholding the funds she needed to secure the new property, despite declaring he would not be moving out of their current family home.