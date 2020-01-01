NEWS Nicolas Cage to play Tiger King star on TV Newsdesk Share with :





Nicolas Cage is set to take on the role of Tiger King star Joe Exotic in a new TV series.



The Con Air actor has signed on to portray a zoo owner based on the incarcerated Joe, who became an international name following the success of Netflix show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which debuted on the streaming site in March.



Variety sources claim the eight-part series will revolve around the life of Joe Schreibvogel, an eccentric zookeeper in Oklahoma, who fights to keep his park open.



The programme has been created by American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana.



Another Tiger King series, starring Kate McKinnon, is also in development.



She'll portray a character based on Tiger King's Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, who Exotic allegedly attempted to have killed. McKinnon will also executive produce the scripted show, based on stories from Exotic's podcast.