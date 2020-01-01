Scott Disick checks out of rehab after photo is leaked

Scott Disick has checked out of rehab at a Colorado clinic after news of his admission was leaked to the media.

The reality TV personality had spent a week at the All Points North Lodge in Edwards before it was reported he was there for cocaine and alcohol abuse.

However, his lawyer has now rejected the claims.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Marty Singer told TMZ.

A photo of Scott at All Points was leaked to the media on Monday, and as soon as his whereabouts were known, the 36-year-old checked out.

He is reportedly now on his way home to Malibu, California.