NEWS Amanda Bynes's lawyer shoots down pregnancy story Newsdesk





Amanda Bynes's lawyer has stunned fans by insisting the troubled actress is not pregnant.



The Hairspray star and her fiance Paul Michael uploaded sonograms to Instagram in mid-March, with Bynes claiming she had a "baby on board". The posts were later deleted.



However, Bynes's legal representative, David Esquibias, has now shot down the story in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.



He also dismissed reports suggesting his client has entered rehab to deal with addiction issues.



"Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility," Esquibias said. "She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well."



He previously asked the public and media to respect the 34-year-old’s privacy while she was "seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues".



"Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” added Esquibias.

Bynes announced her engagement to Michael on Valentine's Day. They split in early March but reportedly reconciled days later.