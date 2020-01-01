NEWS Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enlist pals to help with homeschooling Newsdesk Share with :





Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have enlisted their friends to help them homeschool their children during the coronavirus lockdown.



The pair are parents to Wyatt, five, and Dimitri, three, both of whom are at home after the Covid-19 pandemic led to nurseries and schools around the world being temporarily shut down - leaving parents with the extra job of educating their offspring.



Opening up about the experience during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (04May20), Mila admitted that their friends have been vital in helping them during the process.



"The one thing that we did do that I think is a good act is we enlisted our friends to do like 20 minute Zoom sessions with our kids," she grinned. "We’d be like, ‘Teach our kids anything.’ It can be anything from like making flower arrangements, to architecture, to anything. And so that gives us 20 minutes of not parenting and also allows our kids to have another type of interaction."



Ashton added that their single friends, who are "home, alone and don't have anything to do", have been more than happy to help out.



"They don’t have kids to chase around all day, so they have a free 20 minutes, 30 minutes, and the kids just engage in that," he added. "We did one architecture lesson, we did one recyclable energy lesson, we baked cookies for one, we did flower arrangements for one."