Tom Cruise planning to shoot movie in space

Tom Cruise has reportedly teamed up with SpaceX and NASA to work on the first-ever feature film to be shot in outer space.



The 57-year-old actor is working in partnership with Elon Musk's aerospace company, along with experts at the American space agency, for the groundbreaking project, according to editors at Deadline.



The movie is in the early stages of development so little details are known. However, Deadline has reported that it will be an action adventure movie, no studio is attached yet, and it won't be connected to his long-running Mission: Impossible franchise.



Back in 2018, The Terminator director James Cameron revealed that he discussed making a movie in space with Cruise many years ago.



"I actually talked to (Cruise) about doing a space film in space, about 15 years ago," he told Empire magazine. "I had a contract with the Russians in 2000 to go to the International Space Station and shoot a high-end 3D documentary there. And I thought, 'S**t, man, we should just make a feature.' I said, 'Tom, you and I, we'll get two seats on the Soyuz (spacecraft), but somebody's gotta train us as engineers.' Tom said, 'No problem, I'll train as an engineer.' We had some ideas for the story, but it was still conceptual."



Cruise is well-known for doing his own stunts, with him famously scaling the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai in 2010 for Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, and five years later, he hung from the side of a plane during takeoff in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.



However, while filming Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 2017, he broke his ankle while jumping from one rooftop to another in London during a scene with co-star Henry Cavill.