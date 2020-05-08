Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson's The High Note skipping cinemas

Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson's The High Note is going to premium video-on-demand.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Flora Greeson, the comedy-drama was originally set to be unveiled in U.S. cinemas on 8 May.

But in light of the Covid-19 pandemic leading to closures of theatres around the world, Tracee announced on Monday that The High Note will now hit online platforms from 29 May.

"I have some exciting news to share. The movie that I have been so excited about finally has a revamped release date. The High Note will be available on-demand, on streaming platforms for you to rent starting on May 29 for a 48-hour period," she said in an Instagram video. "I'm so proud of this movie... I get to sing in this movie, which is a lifelong dream and one of my biggest fears. And I play a singer - I mean, what was I thinking? It's so exciting. This is not what any of us expected, but you know what? We go with the flow and we move with the moment, we make the best of what is here, and this movie is going to bring some joy into your heart, I hope."

In the flick, Tracee plays Grace Davis, a music superstar whose talent and ego have reached unbelievable heights, while Dakota takes on the part of her overworked personal assistant Maggie.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, and Ice Cube also feature.

And in a recent interview with The Guardian, Tracee - who is the daughter of music icon Diana Ross - admitted that it took her a lot of time to feel confident singing in front of other people.

"At 47 years old, to go into the studio and start singing, and discover that I actually had a voice that could work... it was life-changing for me," the star shared. "And, typical me, I didn't do it small - I decided to do it as the lead in a movie playing a musical diva."