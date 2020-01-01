NEWS Extraction sequel in the works Newsdesk Share with :





Joe Russo has been tapped to write a sequel to Chris Hemsworth's Netflix movie Extraction.



The Avengers: Endgame co-director wrote the screenplay for the adrenaline-fuelled flick, which stars Hemsworth as a mercenary named Tyler Rake.

And as the movie has already been such a success, Russo has been hired to write a follow-up, which may be a sequel or a prequel.



"The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," he told Deadline. "We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience."



Extraction was released on the streaming service on 24 April and proved to be a big hit, with it achieving Netflix's biggest opening day audience for an original film. It is projected to be watched by 90 million households over the next four weeks.



Russo hopes Sam Hargrave, the Avengers stunt coordinator who made his directorial debut with Extraction, will be back to helm the next instalment.



"There was always a simple drive to the story, a balletic execution of action where you take a damaged character who made an egregious mistake in the past and has a shot at redemption which might be fatal," the moviemaker explained. "What was key is that we needed a muscular action director like Sam to be the main creative force in the execution of the action."



There is currently no deal for Hemsworth to return. Russo added that he will work on the story and write the script before taking it to the Thor star to see if he's onboard for a sequel, although the Australian actor has already told fans on Instagram he'd be "pretty stoked to jump back into" the role.



Over the weekend, Hemsworth thanked fans for supporting Extraction and said, "You've made it the number one film on the planet right now, and it looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing."