Anderson Cooper's ex Benjamin Maisani will co-parent his son

Anderson Cooper has asked his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani to help co-parent his newborn son Wyatt.



The CNN host announced the birth of his son via surrogate on Thursday night and, speaking during an interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, the 52-year-old revealed that Maisani is "going to be a co-parent to Wyatt even though we're not together anymore".



"He's my family, and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well," he revealed.



Although Cooper and Maisani split in March 2018, they have remained close, and his former beau was in the delivery room when Wyatt was born.



Gushing about his new role as a dad, the star added: "It's extraordinary. It's astonishing. I just stare at him and hold him and I just can't believe.



"I've always dreamed about it, but I never thought I would actually be able to do it. It's just incredible."



Cooper went on to share he's been relying on longtime pal Andy Cohen, who is dad to young son Benjamin, to help him through parenting - and he's even passed on some of the tot's hand-me-downs.



"I'm inherently cheap, I like a good value," he joked. "First of all, it's a pandemic. I was planning on going shopping, which I hate to do and then online shopping, how do you do that for baby clothes... So yeah, he just gave me all the clothes. I wanted my son to be like a Depression-Era child who grows up wearing hand-me-down clothes."



It comes after Cohen revealed that his former nanny is now working for Cooper and taking care of Wyatt, after offering up her services to help the new dad.



Cooper named his son after his father, who died when he was 10. The newsman's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, died last year.