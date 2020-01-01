NEWS Zoë Kravitz tried to ditch her surname Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Big Little Lies' star wasn't sure about using her real surname, because it linked her to her famous father Lenny Kravitz, so she tried to use her middle name - Zoë Isabella - only for people to keep forgetting.



She said: "I thought about not using it. I kind of tried to do it, but it just like didn't stick. People kept on forgetting. No one was responding to this idea I had. I would tell my agent and it just wasn't happening."



And Zoë soon changed her mind as she felt her dad was "a little sad" that she had decided to try and disassociate herself from him.



Speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, she added: "I also think I mentioned it to my dad at one point and I think I could feel that it made him a little sad. So, yeah, I just kind of stuck with it. I did use to be really insecure about people just associating me with my family and now I love it - I'm so proud of them and it's cool."



Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress previously confessed her "cool" parents made her feel insecure as it made her think she's "really not cool".



She said: "When your mom and dad are both so cool but you're not, I think maybe that's where I get this idea that I'm really not cool. That has stuck with me for ever. I had a really hard time when I was 16, 17, 18. Just loving myself. My mother's a beautiful woman and I think, in some way, I felt intimidated by that sometimes."