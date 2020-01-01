Bruce Willis reunites with wife and daughters

Bruce Willis has been reunited with his wife and daughters after more than a month apart.

The Die Hard star, 65, has been forced to spend the last four weeks separated from wife Emma Heming and their two girls, Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

Instead, Bruce has been staying with his ex-wife Demi, their adult daughters Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah, and Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon Buss in Idaho, with the star keeping in touch with Emma online.

However, Emma revealed the family were back together on Monday by sharing pictures of them enjoying the outdoors, with snaps showing Bruce carrying Evelyn on his back as well as three of them riding on an ATV. It wasn't clear if Emma has travelled to Idaho or if Bruce has returned to Los Angeles.

During an appearance on the Dopey podcast, Scout previously revealed the families were supposed to be united throughout the pandemic but an unfortunate incident scuppered the plan.

"My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be (six) years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f**king with hypodermic needles that she found," she explained. "So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot... My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor. So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."

Bruce and Demi divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, but have remained close friends since their split.