Selena Gomez to front online cooking series

Selena Gomez is gearing up to host a new HBO Max cooking show.



The singer will present the 10-episode programme from her kitchen, with a different guest master chef joining her remotely for each segment.



Together, the two will work on a variety of dishes, while highlighting a food-related charity.



"I've always been very vocal about my love of food," Gomez said in a statement. "I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us, while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."



The news of Gomez's new show comes a day after her ex Justin Bieber launched The Biebers, a Facebook Watch talk series with his wife Hailey.



Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas, and Charli XCX have also hit the jackpot with streaming shows during the coronavirus lockdown, while Amy Schumer has launched a cooking programme with her chef husband, Chris Fischer, from their home.



The project, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, debuts on the Food Network this week.