Andrew Scott took Fleabag role to avoid being typecast as the villain

Andrew Scott took on his much-loved role as the Hot Priest in Fleabag because he was tired of playing the villain.

The 43-year-old actor, who made his name playing supervillain Jim Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock, feared he would become typecast because of his success in the role, and subsequent turn as a villain in the James Bond film Spectre.

"After Sherlock, there were a lot of 'sub-Moriarty' roles that were offered to me," he said in an interview for the June issue of British GQ. "I played a villain in one of the Bond films - I was like, 'Yeah, I want to be in the Bond film!' - and that was a really good experience. But I think after a while you have to go, 'No, I don't want to do that anymore.'"

He continued: "I think romantic comedy is very underrated; I was always looking for something that explored romantic love in a really intelligent and human way and I felt, when I first started talking to Phoebe (Waller-Bridge) about it, that this was ideal."

The Dublin-born actor, who won a BAFTA Television Award for Best Supporting Actor, also opened up about his dislike of snobbery in the arts, and his desire to see more TV fans welcomed to the theatre.

"I think it's been unfairly reported that fans of TV shows make noise in the theatre and behave like animals. That's not my experience at all," he explained. "And if people are a little bit more vocal or show their enthusiasm in a slightly different way than polite, reserved silence, then I don't see the problem with that."