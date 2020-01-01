Chrissy Teigen takes a break from social media after squabble with food writer

Chrissy Teigen is taking a break from social media, confessing her war of words with food writer Alison Roman cut a little too deep.

The blogger explained she was shocked by the popularity of Chrissy's kitchenware line at U.S. retailer Target on the back of a successful cookbook during a chat with the New York Post's Page Six.

"Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her," the writer said. "That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that."

Taking to Twitter, Teigen admitted she was hurt by Alison's remarks, explaining they "hit me hard" and adding: "I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social (media), and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.

"I genuinely loved everything about Alison. Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I've made countless NYT (New York Times) recipes she's created, posting along the way... I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman."

Alison attempted to defend her comments, explaining: "I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who's successful, especially not women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don't see working for me."

That didn't help and on Sunday, Chrissy announced a social media hiatus, so she could recover from the online attacks her back-and-forth with Roman had prompted.

"I really hate what this drama has caused this week," she wrote. "Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to 'Epstein island', to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross to me so I'm gonna take a little break.

"This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails."