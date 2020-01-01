America Ferrera celebrates Mother's Day with baby news

Actress America Ferrera is a new mum.

The Ugly Betty and Superstore star and her husband Ryan Piers Williams announced the news via Instagram on Sunday, International Mother's Day.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself," America wrote. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."

Baby Lucia is a little sister for the couple's year-old son, Sebastian.

"Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times," the new mum added. "Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info."

America also posted video of some of her baby shower 'gifts' reaching families at the border, adding: "Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organizing the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to (sic) all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families!"